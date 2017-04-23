Man Utd must pay additional £8.5m after clause activated

Man Utd will have to pay Monaco an additional £8.5m under the terms of the agreement for signing Anthony Martial after his goal on Sunday.

The Frenchman bagged his 25th goal for the Red Devils to double their lead at Burnley, and that will activate a clause in the deal to force the Premier League giants to splash out.

As reported by ESPN FC, Louis van Gaal signed Martial in 2015 for an initial £36m, but that fee could eventually rise to over £50m in total based on these additional clauses.

It’s added that United will have to pay another £8m when the 21-year-old reaches 25 caps for France, while he’s currently on 15 and will likely reach that landmark before too long.

After a breakout season, Martial has struggled this year under Jose Mourinho. However, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury, the youngster will have an opportunity between now and the end of the season to reestablish himself.

Provided that he’s scoring goals and having a decisive impact for United, the additional payments will undoubtedly be worth it as he will have to lead United to a top-four finish and/or Europa League glory in order to secure their place in the Champions League next season.