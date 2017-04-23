(Photo) Little CFC star N’Golo Kante receives huge PFA Player of the Year award

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante was presented with a huge trophy on Sunday night as he was named Player of the Year at the PFA Awards.

Kante, who has played a key role in Chelsea’s transformation from mid-table also-rans to Premier League leaders, had been the odds-on favourite to win the award, so the ceremony was nothing more than a formality.

France international Kante is only 5′ 7″, which by the looks of it is only marginally taller than the massive trophy he received!

Kante has started all but one of Chelsea’s 32 Premier League games this season, missing the 3-0 win over Bournemouth because of suspension.

The 26-year-old has made 110 successful tackles and been dribbled past just 40 times.