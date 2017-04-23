(Photos) Roberto Mancini delights Man City fans with Tube charm en route to FA Cup semifinal vs Arsenal

Roberto Mancini remains a firm favourite among Manchester City supporters, despite his sacking in May 2013.

The Italian manager, who led City to their first Premier League title win in 2012, is still fond of his former club too.

Mancini was at Wembley on Sunday to watch City play Arsenal in an FA Cup semifinal.

He travelled to the game via train, rubbing shoulders with Joe Public on the London Underground.

Mancini appeared to be in good spirits and, according to anecdotal evidence, the 52-year-old was charming and “loving the chat” on the Metropolitan Line.

Mancini won the FA Cup as manager of Man City in 2011, ending the club’s 35-year spell without a major trophy.

What a legend Roberto Mancini is. Proper gent loving the chat on the Met Line to Wembley #MCFC pic.twitter.com/QVGjJf1kje — Gary Stonehouse (@garystonehouse) April 23, 2017