Arsenal and Tottenham put on notice as Euro giants plot £50m double swoop

Bayern Munich are reportedly preparing a raid on north London as they eye summer moves for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and Tottenham ace Kyle Walker.

While Carlo Ancelotti looks set to deliver another Bundesliga title to the Bavarian giants’ trophy cabinet, the Italian tactician fell short in the Champions League this season.

In turn, there will likely be some tweaks made to his squad to further strengthen the group, and it could start with a move for Sanchez.

The Chilean forward is out of contract at the Emirates next summer, and as of yet there has been no definitive suggestion that he will ink a new deal.

As per Kicker, Bayern believe that a bid of around €25-30m could be enough to prise him away from Arsenal, as they seek an attacker who can compliment what Robert Lewandowski brings to the team.

That rumour is supported by Sportal, while they add that Walker is also on the transfer shortlist as the 26-year-old is seen as the ideal replacement for Philippe Lahm who will retire at the end of the season.

What that means for Joshua Kimmich is unclear, but it’s added that Bayern could submit a bid of around €18m to try and persuade Tottenham to sell, while the club’s sporting director Michael Reschke is said to have been at Wembley on Saturday to watch Walker in action against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final.

He would have been disappointed to see him start on the bench but he did eventually feature, and it now remains to seen whether or not Bayern are successful with their ambitious plans to sign two of the Premier League’s top players ahead of next season.