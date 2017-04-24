Arsene Wenger offers genuine hope to Arsenal supporters over future of talisman

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has insisted that Alexis Sanchez will be at the Emirates next season and remains hopeful that he will pen a new deal.

The Chilean international scored the winning goal in the FA Cup semi-final clash with Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday, giving everyone at Arsenal a lift in what has been a tumultuous season.

While Wenger has faced strong calls from angry supporters to step down at the end of the season, victory over Pep Guardiola’s side was huge in offering short-term relief.

However, the threat of losing his most influential player still looms large with just over 12 months remaining on his current contract, and there has been speculation suggesting that Arsenal could sell this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing.

Wenger though seems confident that the 28-year-old will still be at Arsenal next season even if his contract is running down, and also believes a renewal is possible.

“Alexis Sanchez was like the team, he had problems to start with and became stronger and stronger,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “He is an animal, always ready to kill the opponent. He will never give up.

“He will be here next year because he has a contract with us and hopefully we will manage to extend it.”

The former Barcelona and Udinese man has been pivotal for the Gunners this season, scoring 24 goals and providing 18 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, Arsenal supporters will be desperate to see him stay, and although there is a split on Wenger, it seems more likely that he’ll stick around too as speculation links Arsenal with new signings and he has shown that he can be more flexible and change his ways with tactical reshuffles over the past week or so.