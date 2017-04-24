Liverpool set for transfer battle with Man Utd over £20m PL defensive ace

Liverpool have reportedly emerged as competition to Manchester United in the race to sign Burnley defender Michael Keane this summer.

The 24-year-old is a man in demand as after establishing himself as a key part of the Burnley team in the heart of their defence, he has attracted plenty of interest from around the Premier League.

Further, having also now been capped by England, he continues to improve and develop his game while gaining more experience, and it would seem like a natural next move in his career to join a club competing at the top of the table.

As per The Times last week, it was claimed that Everton were leading the chase for the £20m-rated defender, although it was added that United, Manchester City and Tottenham were all interested too.

However, it seems as though there is another club in the running now as ESPN FC report that Liverpool are ready to rival United in their bid to re-sign their former starlet who left Old Trafford in 2015.

It’s no real surprise that Jurgen Klopp is looking for reinforcements in that department as Liverpool have conceded 42 goals in 34 games so far this season, leaving them with the worst defensive record of the top eight sides.

As for United, Jose Mourinho has seen his squad decimated by injuries throughout the campaign with the likes of Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo all picking up problems, while Keane has missed just one game all season.

While his options are thin between now and the end of this season as he goes for a top four finish and Europa League glory, Mourinho will undoubtedly be prioritising another centre-half this summer.