Man Utd agree £100m+ deal for La Liga superstar, advisor only backs interest claim

Man Utd have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann this summer, meeting his €100m release clause.

That’s according to The Sun, who have picked up on a tweet from former FIFA accredited agent Vincent Rodriguez, who has made the bold claim that a financial agreement is in place between the two clubs over a transfer.

While the French international has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford for several months now, the line coming from him has been that he is happy in the Spanish capital and isn’t thinking about an exit.

In turn, until there is something substantial or if either club or the player himself come out and confirm that a deal has been agreed upon, many supporters will take this latest claim with a pinch of salt.

A financial agreement between Atlético Madrid and Manchester United regarding the signing of Griezmann has been met. More to break soon!! — Vincent Rodríguez (@VRodriguezlaw) April 24, 2017

Further, it ultimately builds on comments made by Griezmann’s advisor Eric Olhats, who has conceded that there is interest in his client from United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid, as noted by Sky Sports.

“We’re at the stage of gathering information from clubs who have a concrete interest,” he told French TV show Telefoot. “There is an unavoidable €100m clause so that restricts the number of candidates. You have United, City, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“United were the first to come and see us and the most concrete in their wishes.”

However, that stops short of suggesting that any talks have taken place or that an agreement has been reached, and so at this stage, Rodriguez will have to back up his claim with evidence or the relevant publications in both Spain and England will add any details in due course.