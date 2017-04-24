Pep Guardiola to swoop for £30m Man Utd target as fears grow Man City will win battle

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to land Monaco defender Benjamin Mendy, and Manchester United fear they could miss out.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move of their own for the French international, who has been an important part of the French side’s impressive season thus far.

As they continue to lead the way in the Ligue 1 title race, they also have a Champions League semi-final against Juventus to look forward to as many of their top young stars will hope to end the season in style.

However, that also comes with the drawback that clubs around Europe have sat up and taken notice, and like with Mendy, the European giants will likely be ready to swoop for them this summer.

According to The Daily Star though, Guardiola has raised fear levels at United as it’s believed that he could edge the race to sign the £30m-rated target, as he eyes key defensive reinforcements this summer.

The likes of Gael Clichy, Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna are all out of contract at the end of the season and will need replacing, with Guardiola keen to lower the average age of the squad and add quality individuals.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho could be equally as keen to sign a left-back given his problems in that department this season with Luke Shaw and his competition, and so it promises to be an intriguing battle off the pitch to see who lands Mendy.

As noted in the report, it may well come down to who can offer the attractive proposal, and a major part of that will be the inclusion of Champions League football.

Both teams are scrapping for a top-four finish in the Premier League ahead of the all-important Manchester derby on Thursday night, while United also have the chance to qualify via the Europa League as they have made it through to the last four.