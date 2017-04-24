Tottenham star holds Pochettino talks as PL rivals make him question future

Tottenham defender Kyle Walker has reportedly held talks with Mauricio Pochettino to discuss his future at the club and their plans moving forward.

The England international has been an important figure in the Spurs team over the last two seasons, and they continue to make solid progress under Pochettino.

However, having fallen short again in their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea at the weekend, questions have seemingly been asked as to how Tottenham are going to make that final step towards silverware as they continue to chase the Premier League title this season too.

As reported by the Evening Standard, Walker signed a new contract worth £70,000-a-week last September, and remains happy at White Hart Lane.

However, despite that, he’s aware of interest in him from rival clubs including Manchester United and Manchester City, which in turn has resulted in him wanting to understand what the club’s plan is in the years ahead.

Given how pivotal he is to the way in which Tottenham play, it’s unlikely that Pochettino will even entertain offers for him. However, it will likely be a concern for some supporters that there is that element of doubt in Walker’s mind as to what the club is aiming to achieve.

Despite all the accolades of being the team that plays the best football in the Premier League, with a new £800m stadium on the way and with a group of quality, young players at Pochettino’s disposal, the real test is whether or not they can win trophies.

That will ultimately define whether or not this squad is a success and help keep it together, but it seems as though there could be a busy summer ahead in terms of ensuring that those currently at the club have bought into the vision and are determined to stay and succeed.