Tottenham transfer boost as £30m target ready to snub PL rivals, replacement for £40m man

Manchester United will reportedly swoop for Eric Dier, but Tottenham will win the race for Burnley defender Michael Keane to replace him.

Dier has emerged as a top transfer target for Jose Mourinho as he believes that the 23-year-old can significantly strengthen his midfield options, and is ready to submit a formal £40m offer for the England international, according to The Telegraph.

However, the report adds that although Dier is an important member of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad at White Hart Lane, he could be willing to listen to their offer if Tottenham are successful in their pursuit of Keane, who is said to favour a £30m switch to north London over Everton or Liverpool.

United are also said to be interested in re-signing their former starlet and so it promises to be quite the summer transfer window, but ultimately this could make sense for both clubs if they are able to acquire their top targets.

From Mourinho’s perspective, if he’s willing to give Dier a midfield role then he would arguably be seen as the ideal long-term replacement for Michael Carrick. As for Tottenham, they have Victor Wanyama in that role and so with Dier offering coverage defensively, Pochettino might be wise to go for Keane instead.

It’s an intriguing story that will likely run between now and the end of the season. While Tottenham have made a point of keeping their current group together by signing them to long-term contracts, this one-in and one-out scenario could strengthen them.

Coupled with the fact that it would be one promising young England international replacing another, it also ticks that box as Pochettino continues to assemble a top squad that he will hope can compete in the Premier League and in Europe moving forward.