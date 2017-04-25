AC Milan transfer news: Donnarumma trouble, €15m exit for key man while German ace reveals interest

One of the priorities for AC Milan this summer will be to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma to a new contract, but it appears as though they could face trouble.

That’s courtesy of agent Mino Raiola, who according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, is delaying the signing of the new deal until the summer to discover Milan’s plans to get back to the top.

Further, despite there being a €3.2m-a-year deal on the table until 2022, which is a significant increase on his current salary, the Rossoneri are ready to hand the teenager the captain’s armband to further reiterate how important he is to them.

However, Raiola is in no rush to agree to the deal as both Manchester United and Real Madrid are linked with interest and are prepared to offer contracts worth €7.5m-a-year with a €50m bid suggested given Donnarumma has just over a year remaining on his current agreement.

The tug-of-war between Milan and Raiola is seemingly set to continue, but the hope for supporters remains that ultimately Donnarumma puts pen to paper and commits his future.

Elsewhere, Mattia De Sciglio is edging closer to the exit door at the San Siro after it was reported that he didn’t want to renew his contract with the club and would in turn join Juventus.

The Italian international’s current deal expires next summer, and after being booed off the pitch on Sunday in the loss to Empoli, it looks as though he will leave this summer.

According to Calciomercato, Juve are willing to offer €10m, while Milan are looking for €20m. It’s suggest that the two clubs could meet in the middle on €15m, while Napoli’s Faouzi Ghoulam is being considered as a possible replacement and would cost around €15m.

Meanwhile, Christoph Kramer has been speaking in depth about reported interest from Milan, as Calciomercato note that he has confirmed that the Italian giants have made enquiries about him.

He went on to discuss the Rossoneri’s glorious history with world-class players such as Andrea Pirlo and Clarence Seedorf, and so time will tell whether or not he wants a move to the Rossoneri this summer and if he is indeed one of the new hierarchy’s top targets to bolster the squad.