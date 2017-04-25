Arsenal ace set for Wenger showdown talks, shock China move touted

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will reportedly hold face-to-face talks with Arsene Wenger next week to discuss his future and possible new contract.

The England international has spent this season on loan at Bournemouth, and while he had been enjoying an impressive season for the most part with the Cherries, his injury curse struck again this month after he suffered a leg fracture.

While the 25-year-old is expected to return to playing in an Arsenal shirt next season, The Daily Star claim that if contract talks aren’t positive with the club, he could consider a lucrative move to China.

Ultimately, his contract comes to an end next summer and a decision will have to be made on his future, with ongoing talk that Wenger will offer him a new deal.

Still a popular figure with Arsenal supporters, Wilshere’s return ahead of next season would be welcomed but it remains to be seen if he can steer clear of injuries, stay fit and be an influential figure on a regular basis for the Gunners.

It seems a bit of a long shot to suggest that he could genuinely consider a move to China at this stage of his career, as despite all the injury setbacks, at 25 he still has a long future ahead of him at the top level if all goes well moving forward.

The first decision that must be made is whether or Wenger will sign a new deal of his own with his current contract expiring at the end of the season. Following on from that, renewals and new signings will become the next top priority and Wilshere’s future will be sorted out as part of that process.

The financial power of CSL clubs is a factor, and combined with whether or not Wenger can promise Wilshere regular playing time, there is always a chance that he leaves the Emirates on a permanent basis this summer but it’s hard to see it not being for a European club.