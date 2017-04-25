Arsene Wenger set to offer Arsenal star £100K-a-week deal, Liverpool, Man Utd and City all monitoring situation

Arsene Wenger’s penny-pinching has been the bane of many Arsenal fan’s lives for several years now.

In recent season’s, the Frenchman has been forced to splash the cash in order to keep pace with the Gunners’ Premier League counterparts. Despite finally opening up his chequebook and drafting in multi-million pound reinforcements, the North London side finding themselves even further down the table in seventh place.

Wenger cannot afford the crisis to deepen any further, and the possibility of a mass exodus will undoubtedly be on his mind if his side fail to secure Champions League football for next season.

It appears to have prompted him into action. The Mirror report that Wenger is prepared to offer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in excess of £100,000-a-week in a bid to convince him to commit his future to Arsenal.

The Mirror believe that Oxlade-Chamberlain’s contract at the Emirates is due to expire in 2018, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City all said to be keeping tabs on him.

This appears to be a last ditch attempt by Wenger to keep him out of the grasps of his rivals.