Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal talisman will pen new contract, star demands eye-watering £300K-a-week deal

The Alexis Sanchez saga could be about to come to a rather unexpected conclusion.

The Chilean is out of contract at the end of next season, and it is unclear whether he is willing to commit his future to the Gunners beyond that point. There have been echoes of the Robin van Persie situation, which ended with him joining Premier League rivals Manchester United and firing them to the title.

Arsene Wenger, however, doesn’t appear to believe Sanchez will follow in van Persie’s footsteps. The Telegraph quote Wenger, who reveals he firmly believes Sanchez will sign a contract extension in North London.

“I personally think he will sign and stay here, he is happy here. His desire is as well to stay. That is what I deeply believe.”

According to the Telegraph, the only reason Sanchez hasn’t put pen-to-paper on an extension is due to the fact he is seeking a considerable pay-rise. The paper believe that he is currently earning £130,000-a-week, whereas he wants to be handed a £300,000-a-week deal. That’s a hell of a lot of money for any player, no matter how considerable their contribution.