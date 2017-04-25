Chelsea ace sparks major concern after dismissing talk of £300k-a-week deal

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has raised fears over his future by revealing that speculation of a new deal being offered by the club is premature.

The 26-year-old has played an important role for Antonio Conte’s side this season, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

With the chance to sign-off the campaign with a Premier League and FA Cup Double, it would be the perfect response after last season’s troubles.

However, with speculation of a move to Real Madrid refusing to go away, talk of a new £300,000-a-week contract at Stamford Bridge, as noted by The Mirror, would have certainly ruled out any possible exit.

Hazard has seemingly just added fuel to the fire over his future instead though, conceding that there is no new contract offer on the table for him and discussing his future doesn’t interest him until the end of the season.

“There is no sign of a new contract for the moment. I am focused on the last month, and we will talk later,” he told Sky Sports.

“It’s not in my mind now. I have two or three years left. I just want to finish the season well and we will see afterwards.”

That isn’t really what Chelsea fans would want to hear from their influential playmaker, as surely if he was 100 percent committed he would come out and make that clear, regardless of whether or not the had an offer made to him to extend his stay.

Instead, as with previous interviews, the Belgian international has left that little bit of uncertainty and the door seems to be slightly open in terms of an exit for now.