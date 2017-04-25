Tottenham will be forced to pay more than the price of a Luis Figo in order to sign Crystal Palace star this summer

Crystal Palace appear to have named their price for electric winger Wilfried Zaha, and we won’t come cheap. Then again, does anyone nowadays?

The Times believe that Sam Allardyce’s side will demand a whopping £40million if they are to part with their prize possession in the upcoming transfer window.

To put that eye-watering transfer fee into perspective, according to this list of transfer fees by TotalSportek, £40million could have bought you Luis Figo once upon a time. When Figo commanded that fee, he was already a two-time La Liga winner and Portugal international. To be fair to Zaha, he played a part in David Moyes’ historic Community Shield triumph in 2013.

The inflated transfer fee doesn’t appear to have deterred Zaha’s potential suitors, however. The Times believe that Tottenham placed a £12million bid for the Ivorian in August, and are expected to return with a more lucrative offer this summer. Whether they will be keen to match the reported £40million fee remains to be seen, however.