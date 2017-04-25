Dele Alli girlfriend Ruby Mae accompanies Spurs star at PFA awards bash despite sleazy Sun story

Posted by
Dele Alli girlfriend Ruby Mae accompanies Spurs star at PFA awards bash despite sleazy Sun story

Tottenham Hotspur starlet Dele Alli brought girlfriend Ruby Mae to Sunday night’s PFA Awards as his plus-one.

Dele Alli and girlfriend Ruby Mae at PFA awards

Alli, 21, was named Young Player of the Year for the second time in two seasons at the London bash.

The appearance of his girlfriend scoffed in the face of recent rumours started by The Sun.

According to the sleazy tabloid, Alli celebrated his recent birthday by having a ‘5am hotel tryst’ with Fleetwood Town striker Devante Cole and 27-year-old hair technician Sharna Fogarty.

Either Ruby is very liberal-minded, or she is believes that The Sun are telling porkies.

Seriously, why would Dele cheat..?

Ruby Mae Ruby Mae Ruby Mae
Ruby Mae Ruby Mae Ruby Mae

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top