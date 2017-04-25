Jurgen Klopp three-man shopping trip off as Liverpool interest laughed off

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has dismissed claims that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is planning a triple swoop of the club’s top players.

Reports in England have claimed the former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund coach is eyeing up three players on the Schalke team, with Sead Kolasinac, Max Meyer and Leon Goretzka all of interest.

However, Heidel has wasted little time in ruling out such speculation, as he insisted that he enjoys a close relationship with Klopp and if he is unaware of such interest, then it is pretty clear that the media aren’t uncovering any secret transfer dealings.

“I happen to know some guy in Liverpool quite well,” Heidel told RevierSport. “Jurgen and I have such a good relationship that I have always been in the loop on everything. This time I do not know anything. That means the English media knows nothing either.

“I do not know who the Liverpool scouts are monitoring. Not even Klopp always knows what they are up to.”

What is clear is that Klopp will look to bolster his Liverpool squad this summer, with the hope that they’ve successfully held on and secured a Champions League qualification spot in the Premier League this season.

While that battle is far from over, it won’t change the fact that he must strengthen ahead of next season, although it will obviously have an impact on which players he looks at and who will want to come to Anfield if they fail to finish in the top four.

Given his track record, Liverpool supporters will hope that the German tactician can bring in top players that can make a real difference for them, but on the basis of Heidel’s comments, it doesn’t look as though there will be a successful raid of Schalke this summer following on from their signing of Joel Matip on a free last season.