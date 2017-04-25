Man Utd star accepts Old Trafford career is over, MLS switch awaits in 2018

Man Utd striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly accepted that his career at Old Trafford is over and he will now look at his options moving forward.

The 35-year-old suffered a devastating setback last week after rupturing his anterior cruciate knee ligament during the win over Anderlecht in the Europa League, which could keep him sidelined for between nine and 12 months.

With his contract at United coming to an end this summer, it’s widely acknowledged that he’s probably played his last game for the Red Devils, which will be a huge shame given that he’s bagged 28 goals this season and was playing a crucial role for Jose Mourinho’s side.

However, as noted by The Mirror, the Swede doesn’t intend on giving up and retiring, as suggested in his defiant Instagram post on Monday, and it’s suggested that he will eye a move to MLS to join new franchise Los Angeles FC.

There was interest prior to his injury, as per the report, and given that the new campaign would begin in March, it could be perfect timing for him to complete his recovery, get match fit and return to action Stateside.

The former AC Milan, Barcelona and Ajax forward has enjoyed a glittering career in Europe having won countless individual accolades and trophies along the way. In turn, it will be a huge shame to see him forced to move on due to injury after such an impressive first season with Man Utd.

Nevertheless, it appears as though the injury will force that situation but Ibrahimovic seemingly has every intention to play on and defy the odds, and becoming the face of a new MLS franchise would seem apt for the influential former Swedish international.