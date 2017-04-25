Man Utd transfer news: Mourinho plots Real Madrid swoop, £25m bid for Spain U19 ace

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho will reportedly look for a favour from Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in his pursuit of Alvaro Morata.

The Portuguese tactician saw Zlatan Ibrahimovic pick up a serious knee injury last week, and it’s since been suggested that the talismanic forward could be out until 2018.

With his contract at Old Trafford expiring this summer, he may well have played his last game for the club and so Mourinho must now identify and sign a replacement.

According to Don Balon, he’s hopeful that he can cut a deal with former club Madrid over Morata, who is currently unhappy at the Bernabeu in his bit-part role behind Karim Benzema.

While the two European giants could have other business to do this summer, Mourinho has seemingly set his sights on the Spanish forward to lead his line next season given that Ibrahimovic is now unlikely to be offered a new contract.

Despite his limited playing time, Morata has still managed to score 17 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions, and with Man Utd needing a clinical striker, he could be the answer.

Meanwhile, The Daily Star have reported that Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler is of interest to United too and they are preparing a £25m summer bid.

The 20-year-old has impressed despite the club’s struggles this season, and it’s claimed that agent Jorge Mendes has alerted Mourinho to his talent.

Having scored three goals in 18 La Liga games, it’s added that the United boss has kept a close eye on him since, and has been left convinced over a possible move.

The Star note that Soler has a £25m release clause in his contract, but Valencia are hopeful of agreeing on new terms to increase that figure. However, United are confident that the Spain U19 starlet will snub that offer which in turn will help them secure his signature.

It seems like a little bit of a gamble on such a young player, but Mourinho will surely have done his homework.