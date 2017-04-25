Pep Guardiola considers world-record £89m+ bid to steal Tottenham star

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen on Tottenham ace Dele Alli and will make a huge bid to sign him, according to midfield great Xavi.

The 21-year-old has been in sensational form this season, scoring 20 goals and providing 11 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions, while he’s now firmly established himself in the England team.

While he’s a central figure at Tottenham, it remains to be seen whether or not he’s ready to stick it out in north London and help Mauricio Pochettino’s side win trophies, while there’s also a new stadium to look forward to for the 2018/19 season.

According to The Sun, Spurs would demand a world-record fee over the £89m spent by Manchester United to sign Paul Pogba last summer, with Xavi insisting that Guardiola is looking to prioritise signing young, English players and Alli has certainly caught the City coach’s eye.

“I speak with Pep, and I know he thinks it is important to sign English players.

“At the moment the best English player there is and also one of the best in Europe is Dele Alli. We are looking at a very special player. I am sure it is not going to be a player that Tottenham will want to let go, but we know Manchester City have big resources.”

City will undoubtedly have the financial power to test Tottenham’s resolve if they wish to, while a lucrative deal would surely be available for Alli too.

However, they’ve had their issues this season and with Guardiola set to fail in his bid to land silverware this season, he also faces a tough battle to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

In turn, with Tottenham challenging for the title after reaching the FA semi-finals, it’s questionable as to why Alli would leave at this stage when they’re just getting stronger.

The report adds that City will face competition from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, but it remains to be seen whether or not Tottenham and Alli entertain offers this summer.