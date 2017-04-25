PSG consider stunning £85.2M move for Borussia Dortmund hitman, talks already held with his father

Transfer fees have been getting bigger and bigger in recent transfer windows. From Gareth Bale to Paul Pogba, there doesn’t appear to be any end in sight to the madness. It appears as though cash-rich PSG are keen to get in on the act.

GFFN cite France Football in reporting that the Ligue 1 champions are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

France Football believe that PSG Director of Football Patrick Kluivert has already met with Aubameyang’s father to discuss a potential move to the Parc des Princes.

It remains to be seen whether Aubameyang himself would be keen on a move to Paris. France Football note that it is his dream to play for Real Madrid, but Los Blancos are not currently in the running to secure his services.

That’s not the only obstacle PSG will have to hurdle either. France Football report that Dortmund will demand a whopping £85.2million in exchange for their prize asset.