Real Madrid revive their interest in Manchester United star, prepared to break world-record in order to sign him

Some transfer rumours just never seem to die, and Manchester United fans will undoubtedly be sick to the back teeth of hearing this one. For those who aren’t, here it is.

According to the Telegraph, Man United have a fresh fight on their hands to keep David de Gea out of the clutches of Real Madrid this summer.

The Telegraph believe that Los Blancos have revived their interest in the Spain number one, and are prepared to make him the most expensive goalkeeper of all-time in order to secure his services.

de Gea is widely considered one of the best goalkeepers on the planet, so it comes as no surprise that Real Madrid are interested in signing him.

However, with that sort of star quality comes a hefty price-tag, and the Telegraph report that Real will need to pay at least £50million if they want to have any chance of signing him – a sum they’re believed to be prepared to fund. The Telegraph note that would break the world-record fee paid for a goalkeeper, which previously stood at £33million.

This undoubtedly one to keep an eye on as we approach the summer transfer window. de Gea could well be on his way back to Madrid.