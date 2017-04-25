Tottenham to offer star defender lucrative contract extension to fend off interest from Serie A heavyweights

What’s the most effective way of keeping a modern footballer content? Of course, give them a bucket load of more money.

That’s exactly what Tottenham are planning to do with centre-back Toby Alderweireld, according to the Mirror. The tabloid believe that Serie A giants Inter Milan have been sniffing around the Belgium international, which has forced Spurs into action.

The Mirror report that Alderweireld is currently earning £50,000-a-week, which seems like peanuts for arguably the best defender in the Premier League. It’s also reported that in the summer of 2019, a £25million release clause will become active in his contract. There would undoubtedly be no shortage of suitors keen to sign him at that fee, and the Mirror believe Spurs are keen to eradicate it.

If the Mirror are to be believed, talks are set to begin over the extension of Alderweireld’s contract, and he could be set to become one of the club’s highest-paid players.