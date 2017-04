Ryan Bertrand bagged a late consolation goal against former side Chelsea to give the Saints faithful something to cheer about ahead of their long journey home.

It’s a shame Bertrand’s goal counted for virtually nothing, as it was a stunning header. The England international rose above the Blues defence and headed into the far corner of Thibaut Courtois’ net to add to his tally for the season.

Ultimately, though, it was an unhappy return to Stamford Bridge for Bertrand.