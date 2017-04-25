(Video) Diego Costa doubles Chelsea’s lead with his 50th Premier League goal, ends five-game barren run

Chelsea have extended their advantage over Southampton thanks to a goal from Diego Costa.

Prior to this barren run, Costa had only ever gone three Premier League goals without a game. Heading into today’s clash with the Saints, he hadn’t scored in five. That run is now over, after the Spanish international beat Fraser Forster with a perfectly executed header.

If Costa is back on top form, Tottenham can wave goodbye to any chance of pipping Chelsea to the post this campaign. That’s 50 Premier League goals now for the Blues hitman.