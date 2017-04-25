(Video) Diego Costa scores gorgeous second goal of the game against Southampton to secure Chelsea all three points

Diego Costa scored a stunning goal to extend Chelsea’s lead over Southampton.

Costa had found the back of the net earlier in the game to end a five-game long barren run, but he was not done there.

The Spanish international linked excellently with Eden Hazard and Pedro, danced through the Saints defence and fired into the bottom corner of Fraser Forster’s goal to ensure the Premier League leaders would be taking all three points from tonight’s game.

He’s back!