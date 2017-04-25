(Video) Oriol Romeu draws Southampton level with former side, 11 PL games without clean sheet for Chelsea

Southampton have drawn level with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge through former blue Oriol Romeu.

Romeu joined Chelsea having come through the ranks at Barcelona, but failed to establish himself as an important figure in the Blues’ dressing room. He was subsequently sold to Premier League counterparts Southampton. Chelsea may well regret cashing in on him now.

The Spaniard was fortunate to see the ball cannon back into his path and into the back of the net, but they all count. Chelsea have work to do now, Tottenham fans rejoice.

That’s eleven Premier League goals without a clean sheet now for Antonio Conte’s side…