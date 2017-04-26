Chelsea starlet could be set to follow in the footsteps of former Blue Fernando Torres

Transfer dealings between Chelsea and AC Milan have been recipes for disasters in recent seasons.

The most recent being a past-his-best Fernando Torres and crocked Michael Essien making the switch to the San Siro. The times during which Andriy Shevchenko, Hernan Crespo and Marcel Desailly made moves between the two clubs seem a distant memory.

Torres found the back of the net just once in ten appearances for Milan before his return to former side Atletico Madrid. It was arguably the lowest point of his footballing career.

One of the modern success stories has been Mario Pasalic’s loan spell in a Milan shirt. The Croatian has showcased his talent while playing for the Rossoneri, and it appears that they are keen to keep him around beyond this summer.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella has asked the club’s hierarchy to turn Pasalic’s loan deal into a permanent transfer. The Italian outlet believe that the move will go through if the two clubs can agree a fee.

Calciomercato also note, however, that Antonio Conte is an admirer of Pasalic, and thus Milan’s pursuit of the 22-year-old will not be straight-forward.