Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez takes to Twitter to reveal battle scars from Leicester clash

Our thoughts and prayers are with Arsenal talisman Alexis Sanchez this evening.

Sanchez was assaulted by Leicester City left-back Christian Fuchs, after coincidentally finding himself stood in front of the Austrian as he attempted to take a throw-in.

The ball didn’t appear to strike Sanchez in the face, or anywhere near in fact – but who are we to doubt his integrity? Besides, it’s not like a modern footballer to feign injury, or make the most of a situation in order to influence the match officials.

After the game, Sanchez took to Twitter to reveal the full extent of his injuries – and it does not look good. The graze on his lip is at least 1cm long, not even bonjela’s going to be able to help him here.

Feliz por la victoria pero termine con el labio hinchado ??happy for the victory but ended up with a swollen lip ?????? pic.twitter.com/0y301Ztnp9 — Alexis Sánchez (@Alexis_Sanchez) April 26, 2017

Ahead of the North London derby at the weekend, this will undoubtedly come as a major concern for the Arsenal faithful.

Modern footballers, eh?