Arsenal vs Leicester City starting lineups: Wenger persists with 3-4-3 system after recent success, Sanchez leads the line

Arsenal host Leicester City this evening as they look to keep this hopes of Champions League qualification alive.

The Gunners have been enduring a season to forget, and sit in seventh place heading into tonight’s contest. Speculation over the futures of manager Arsene Wenger and talisman Alexis Sanchez have only added fuel to the raging inferno at the Emirates.

However, Sunday’s victory over Manchester City could signify a late turning point in their season. There is still hope of finishing in the top four, especially with Liverpool losing to Crystal Palace at the weekend. There is also the possibility of finishing the campaign with silverware if they are able to defeat Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

Wembley will undoubtedly be a distant thought tonight for Wenger’s men, however, as Leicester City promise to provide a stern test. Since Craig Shakespeare took over they have been in emphatic form, and will be looking to continue that tonight.

Here’s how both teams line up for tonight’s clash:

Arsenal starting eleven: Cech, Gabriel, Koscielny, Monreal, Bellerin, Coquelin, Xhaka, Gibbs, Ozil, Walcott, Alexis.

Leicester City starting eleven: Schmeichel, Simpson, Benalouane, Huth, Fuchs, Mahrez, Ndidi, Drinkwater, Albrighton, Ulloa, Vardy.