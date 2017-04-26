Barcelona hero tips influential Tottenham ace for move to Nou Camp as concerns raised

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen has everything he needs to make the step up to play for Barcelona, according to Frank de Boer.

The 25-year-old has been a crucial part of Mauricio Pochettino side’s success this season, contributing 11 goals and 20 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.

However, according to his former boss at Ajax who knows him very well, he believes that he has outgrown Tottenham and amid speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona this summer with major changes expected at the Nou Camp under Luis Enrique’s successor, De Boer wants to see the Dane involved.