Barcelona hero tips influential Tottenham ace for move to Nou Camp as concerns raised

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen has everything he needs to make the step up to play for Barcelona, according to Frank de Boer.
The 25-year-old has been a crucial part of Mauricio Pochettino side’s success this season, contributing 11 goals and 20 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions.
However, according to his former boss at Ajax who knows him very well, he believes that he has outgrown Tottenham and amid speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona this summer with major changes expected at the Nou Camp under Luis Enrique’s successor, De Boer wants to see the Dane involved.
“First Ajax, then Tottenham, and then the highest level. I think he’s ready for a step higher. He has everything that a Barcelona player must have. He has an overview, he has a work ethic, and he kicks well with both feet.”
One aspect of the transfer that would be problematic is the fact that Eriksen is under contract at Tottenham until 2020, and so there is no real concern from Spurs’ perspective to sell any time soon.
It will in fact be the complete opposite as they’ll be desperate to keep their best players at the club moving forward as they look to build on this season and have the added bonus of a new stadium in the 2018/19 campaign.
In turn, it’s an exciting time to be connected with the club, but in contrast it’s also important not to ignore the appeal of playing for Barcelona too as that could be a key factor.
With Tottenham falling short in the FA Cup semi-final last weekend and likely to finish second in the Premier League, that ongoing discussion over how important it is for them to win trophies will continue and that could play on Eriksen’s mind if he is forced to make a decision on his future this summer.
