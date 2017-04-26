Carmen Munoz WAG: Meet the secret behind Isco’s upturn in form for Real Madrid

From being considered a shoe-in to be sold this summer to becoming an important piece of the Real Madrid squad again, it’s been quite the season for Isco.

As it stands, it looks as though he could well sign a new contract with the Spanish giants after impressing when given a chance by Zinedine Zidane in recent weeks.

In turn, there’s plenty of reason to be positive for the Spanish international, and Don Balon believe they’ve uncovered the secret behind why he has enjoyed an upturn in form and that is a relationship with actress Carmen Munoz.

It’s noted that Isco is quite a personal man in the sense that his split with Victoria Calderon, with whom he has a son, has ensured that he doesn’t like to be in the public eye.

However, the Spanish media believe that they’ve uncovered a new relationship, albeit the evidence is supposedly the fact that they’ve merely started following each other on Instagram.

Nevertheless, something must be happening in Isco’s life to keep him happy on and off the pitch right now, and it’s claimed that Munoz is the reason why…

