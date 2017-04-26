Chelsea to go all-out for Spanish international as Conte receives major transfer boost

Chelsea will reportedly launch a summer move for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata as he’s expected to leave the Spanish giants.

After a successful stint at Juventus, the 24-year-old returned to the Bernabeu last summer under the premise that he would be given a more prominent role under Zinedine Zidane.

It hasn’t gone to plan for him though, as he has started just 11 La Liga games this year, while in total he’s made 36 appearances in all competitions with limited minutes.

Despite that, he’s still scored 17 goals, and that eye for the back of the net has attracted Antonio Conte’s attention for the second time in his career, as El Confidencial report that Chelsea are ready to swoop for the Spanish international and offer him an escape route this summer.

Conte took Morata to Juventus in 2014 but didn’t ultimately work with him as he left that same summer to take the Italy job. However, it looks as though they could be on the verge of a reunion with Madrid surely likely to sell while Chelsea could be on the lookout for a Diego Costa replacement given the uncertainty over his future.

Morata would be an excellent signing for Chelsea as he would certainly bolster their firepower ahead of next season. With the Blues still on course to win the Premier League title, coupled with the FA Cup final next month, it could be a very successful first campaign in England for Conte.

However, he will need to strengthen this summer ahead of their return to Europe, and whether Costa leaves or not, bringing Morata in would be a huge boost for the squad while the player himself will see it as an excellent opportunity to play regular football at the top level.