Manchester United hitman set to leave Old Trafford after rejecting £13M-a-year contract extension

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly turned down £13million-a-year for doing absolutely nothing. I thought it was his knee that he damaged, not his head.

The Sun believe that the big Swede was offered the chance to stay on at Manchester United beyond his current one-year deal, despite suffering an anterior cruciate rupture that is likely to rule him out for up to nine months.

However, according to The Sun, Ibrahimovic is not keen on the idea of being paid £250,000-a-week while he is sat on the injury table and not contributing to the team, and will instead call time on his spell at Old Trafford.

It may seem a strange move by Man United to offer a 35-year-old who has just suffered a long-term injury such a lucrative contract, but The Sun believe it was as a reward for his immense contribution this campaign.

It appears as though the Ibrahimovic and Man United love affair has come to a bitter end.