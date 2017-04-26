(Image) Emirates Stadium half-empty as seventh place Arsenal host the champions

The reigning champions visiting the Emirates during the business end of the season, what a spectacle this ought to be.

Hang on a minute, Leicester are 15th and nobody really wants to go and watch Arsenal play at the minute. It comes as no surprise that the Emirates is half-empty this evening.

The Foxes Twitter account posted this photo, showing just how many of the Gunners faithful have decided not to turn up tonight. Seventh in the table and playing on a Wednesday night, admittedly, it doesn’t sound particularly appealing.