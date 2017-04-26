Liverpool misfit could find escape hard to come by as £20m valuation rapidly rising

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho is reportedly adding millions to his price-tag as a result of his impressive form on loan at Crystal Palace.

The French international was snubbed through the first part of the season by Jurgen Klopp following a series of disciplinary issues, but managed to secure a temporary move to Selhurst Park in January.

It has reinvigorated him and given him an opportunity to showcase his quality, but a knock-on effect of that is that he might find it more difficult to now secure a permanent move away from Anfield in the summer.

According to The Daily Mail, the former Paris Saint-Germain captain was available for £20m in January, but that figure is now rising quickly which could be a real setback for Palace boss Sam Allardyce who would surely have been considering a summer swoop given the impact that Sakho has had on his team.

The Eagles have steadily moved away from the relegation battle with their defensive record improving considerably since they snapped Sakho up. However, if ‘Big Sam’ is keen on the idea of signing the 27-year-old at the end of the season, he’ll have to convince Palace to stump up more than £25m.

With his contract running until 2020 at Anfield, Sakho isn’t in a position to force a move as he will simply just be frozen out again. In turn, Liverpool will dictate what happens this summer, but based on his influence at Palace, teams from around Europe will surely be looking at him closely knowing that a run of games was all that was needed to see the best of him again.