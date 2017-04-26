Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho keen to reunite with Chelsea star in the summer transfer window

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho could return to Chelsea for a third time this summer, but he won’t be sticking around for long.

The Special One has endured a so-so debut season at Old Trafford, with his side currently sitting in fifth place in the Premier League. They are, however, still in the race for the top four, in the semi-finals of the Europa League and have already lifted the EFL Cup and Community Shield this term.

Despite a potential three-trophy haul, Mourinho doesn’t appear to be completely content with his Man United squad.

According to ESPN, Mourinho is keen to reunite with Chelsea winger Willian in the summer transfer window. ESPN believe that Man United will look to make at least four new acquisitions this summer, and Willian is high on Mourinho’s wishlist.

ESPN do note, however, that Chelsea rejected interest from the Far East for Willian in January, and he still has four years to run on his deal with the Blues. Signing him from a direct rival will not be easy.