Man United consider summer swoop for Atletico Madrid star as potential replacement for Real Madrid target

The David de Gea and Manchester United love affair could soon be coming to an end, and it appears as though Jose Mourinho is already preparing for life without his number one.

According to Manchester Evening News, representatives of Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak have flown into Manchester for talks with with the Red Devils.

MEN report that de Gea has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window, and has put his £3.85million mansion up for sale, fuelling the rumours that he could be on the move.

de Gea is widely considered one of the best goalkeepers on the planet, and would undoubtedly be a serious loss for Man United. However, if they were able to acquire a player of Oblak’s quality as a replacement, it would certainly soften the blow.

This is certainly a rumour to keep an eye on as we approach the summer.