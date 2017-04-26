Manchester United join Chelsea in the race to sign coveted Real Madrid star, Jose Mourinho has already been in contact

Chelsea need a new centre-forward? Try telling that to Diego Costa.

The Spaniard bagged a brace last night against Southampton to take his tally for the Premier League season up to 19. He trails just Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane and Alexis Sanchez in the race for the Golden Boot, but that may well not be enough for Antonio Conte.

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea are interested in signing Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, but they will face stern competition for his signature. Calciomercato cite Spanish outlet El Larguero in reporting that Manchester United are also in the race to secure his services, with United manager Jose Mourinho already contacting Morata to discuss the possibility of a switch to Old Trafford.

Man United came out on top when the two sides met on the field less than two weeks ago, will Mourinho’s men be able to outmuscle Chelsea in the transfer market too?