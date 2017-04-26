Man United, Tottenham and Liverpool all interested in signing £30M-rated England international

The meteoric rise of Burnley centre-back Michael Keane has been one of the stories of the season.

After failing to establish himself as an important figure in Manchester United’s squad, he moved to Turf Moor in search of regular first-team football. He has found it at Burnley, and developed into one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better for Keane, he’s now been drafted into the England setup.

His good performances in a Burnley shirt do not appear to have gone unnoticed. According to the Telegraph, several Premier League clubs are set to lock horns in the race to sign Keane in the summer transfer window.

The Telegraph believe those clubs are Liverpool, Tottenham, Everton and Keane’s former employers Manchester United. The paper believe that Burnley could demand a fee in excess of £30million for Keane this summer. It remains to be seen whether any of the aforementioned sides would be willing to meet that asking price.