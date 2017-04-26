Man Utd team news: Mourinho rules key trio out, but gets double fitness boost

Man Utd face a crucial derby with Man City at the Etihad on Thursday night, with both clubs looking to qualify for the Champions League with a top-four finish.

Jose Mourinho has had his fair share of bad luck when it comes to injury problems this season, and had two more major setbacks last week with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo ruled out for the rest of the season.

In turn, it was a huge double blow as the Red Devils continue to chase down the top four in the Premier League, while they are also still gunning for the Europa League this season.

Looking immediately ahead though, they will be fully focused on the showdown with City this week, and the Portuguese tactician has revealed that he’ll be without Paul Pogba for the crunch tie, as seen in the tweet below from ESPN’s Rob Dawson.

The Frenchman picked up a problem in the latter stages of the win over Burnley at the weekend, and it appears as though he hasn’t recovered in time as Mourinho has ruled him out.

Neither Chris Smalling nor Phil Jones will feature which will be problematic when selecting the centre-half pairing which is unlikely to change, although it isn’t all bad news as Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera have been passed fit and will likely start.

Regardless of all the injury problems, it still promises to be a fascinating encounter between the two Manchester clubs, and with so much on the line, it will undoubtedly be a tense affair at the Etihad.