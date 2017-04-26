Man Utd transfer news: Real Madrid ace and £20m full-back both want United move

Man Utd have reportedly been handed a double boost with the news that both James Rodriguez and Serge Aurier want to join the Red Devils this summer.

With regards to Rodriguez, the Colombian international has struggled to establish himself at Real Madrid since his move to the Spanish capital in 2014.

Having been limited to just 28 appearances in all competitions this season, it has looked more and more likely that an exit would happen, and according to Don Balon, he has not only decided that he wants to leave the Bernabeu, but also that he wants to work with Jose Mourinho at United.

Where he fits in at Old Trafford remains to be seen as Mourinho has a lot of attacking talent at his disposal, but perhaps with Zlatan Ibrahimovic now likely to have played his last game for the club and with the potential exit of Wayne Rooney, it could free up a spot for Rodriguez to fill.

There’s no denying the talent that he possesses, and so the 25-year-old will arguably relish the opportunity to play regular football elsewhere and prove himself again.

Meanwhile, The Sun claim that Aurier is also keen on a move to join forces with Mourinho at Man Utd this summer, as it’s claimed that initial talks have already been held with the Paris Saint-Germain full back.

Further, it’s suggested that United have moved ahead of both Manchester City and Barcelona in the queue, while they now look ahead to potentially wrapping up a £20m deal.

The 24-year-old has courted controversy during his time in France, but with United needing defensive reinforcements in the full back positions moving forward with question marks hanging over the likes of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian, it appears as though they’re ready to gamble on Aurier and give Mourinho the chance to get the best out of him.