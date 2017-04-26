Real Madrid line-up Liverpool starlet who has made just five PL appearances as alternative to Bayern Munich star

Transfer rumours do not come much stranger than this.

Real Madrid are in the hunt for defensive reinforcements, and Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is on their radar. No, I have not smacked my head against the keyboard to come up with that one, the credit is all Diariogol‘s.

Diariogol believe that Los Blancos veteran Pepe is on his way to the Far East, while Sergio Ramos is entering is elder years. That may force Real Madrid into the market for fresh faces at the back, and Reds starlet Gomez is an option for the Spanish heavyweights.

According to Diariogol, Real’s primary target is Bayern Munich stalwart David Alaba, with Gomez being on the list of potential alternatives. For perspective, Alaba has won 15 major trophies and has 55 international caps. Gomez, on the other hand, has made just five top-division in his short career.

Silly season is approaching, and it’s only going to get sillier from here.