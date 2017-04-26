Tottenham suffer transfer blow as top target offered double salary at £120k-a-week to reject move

Crystal Palace are reportedly prepared to double Wilfried Zaha’s salary to £120,000-a-week in order to fend off interest from Tottenham this summer.

The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to north London for some time, with Mauricio Pochettino said to be a keen admirer as he looks to bolster his Tottenham squad.

However, according to The Sun, he could find it difficult to prise Zaha away from Selhurst Park, as the Eagles are ready to double his £60,000-a-week wages in order to convince him to stay.

It’s a big move from Palace considering Zaha still has three years remaining on his current contract, and so in truth they’re in a strong position to keep him this summer rather than be forced to sell now before losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

Nevertheless, it looks as though the contract offer will be made and boss Sam Allardyce addressed the Ivory Coast international’s future this week and insisted that he hoped no rival club bid £40m to try and sign him ahead of next season, as noted by the Sun.

Further, he insisted that he should stay given that he would be playing every week as a key figure for him at Palace, whereas a move to a top club after his failed stint at Manchester United could see his progress stunted again.

It remains to be seen what he opts to do, but what is certain is that he’s been an influential figure for the Eagles this season with six goals and 11 assists in 30 Premier League appearances.

In turn, it’s no real surprise that Allardyce wants him to stay, as at 24, he’s still got plenty of room for development and improvement as Palace continue to move well clear of relegation trouble this season and will hope to build on it next year.