(Video) Alexis Sanchez embarrasses himself and Arsenal with dreadful simulation during Leicester City clash

Alexis Sanchez is one hell of player, but this is just embarrassing.

His Arsenal side were on their way to securing a 1-0 victory over champions Leicester City, and the Chilean appeared keen to run down the clock.

Christian Fuchs looked to launch in a throw, and Sanchez stood right in the firing line. It cannoned off the Arsenal talisman, who took a moment to register what had just happened before falling to the ground holding his face.

The replays showed that the ball didn’t make any sort of contact with his face.