(Video) Chelsea U18s lift fourth consecutive FA Youth Cup trophy after thrashing Man City U18s 5-1 at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea U18s thrashed Manchester City U18s to win their fourth consecutive FA Youth Cup.

The scores were level heading into tonight’s game at Stamford Bridge, after the first-leg finished in a 1-1 draw. The Blues proved tonight, however, that they were head and shoulders above City, and any other youth side around.

Chelsea U18s defeated Man City U18s 5-1 and were crowned FA Youth Cup winners once again. Here’s the video of the Blues starlets lifting the trophy, I wonder if we’ll ever see any of them lining up for the first-team. It is Chelsea we’re talking about, so probably not.