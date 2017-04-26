(Video) Chelsea youngster Ike Ugbo scores stunning over-head goal in the FA Youth Cup final against Man City

Chelsea have some really promising youngsters coming up through their ranks, and Ike Ugbo is no exception.

The Blues youngsters are hosting Manchester City in the second leg of the FA Youth Cup final this evening, and they currently lead 3-1 on aggregate.

Jody Morris’ side’s third goal was one to savour. Dujon Sterling raced down the right-hand-side and delivered a ball into the penalty area towards Ugbo. It was just behind the Englishman, but didn’t prove to be problematic. What a finish this is.

GOAL! It’s 2-0 on the night and 3-1 on aggregate to Chelsea now, as @ikeugbo volleys home. #FAYouthCup pic.twitter.com/8zModdWHZ5 — The FA (@FA) 26 April 2017

These two will undoubtedly have been impressed with that…