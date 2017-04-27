AC Milan transfer news: €20m price-tag touted for key loanee, PSG force change in top target up front

AC Milan will reportedly face a decisive fortnight with regards to their hopes of signing Gerard Deulofeu on a permanent basis after this season.

The Spanish winger is currently on loan at the Rossoneri from Everton, but Barcelona hold a buy-back clause in their agreement with the Premier League outfit which enables them to re-sign Deulofeu for €12m.

Having impressed for the most part during his loan spell with Milan since arriving in Italy in January, Calciomercato note that it’s more than likely that Barca will exercise that clause. However, there is still uncertainty over whether or not the 23-year-old wants the move.

With the World Cup next summer, Deulofeu has recently forced his way back into the Spain squad and if he were to return to the Nou Camp, he would want a prominent role and not a bit-part one which would jeopardise his chances of making the final squad for Russia.

Having found his feet at Milan, that could be the ideal long-term destination for him, but it’s added in the report that Barca could re-sign him but look to make a profit and demand at least €20m for him.

Deulofeu has two goals and three assists in 13 Serie A outings this season, and it’s suggested that he’s attracted attention from Marseille who could look to beat Milan to his signing.

Meanwhile, La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Milan have been forced to change their plans to sign a replacement for Carlos Bacca, with Paris Saint-Germain set to offer significantly more to prise Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang away from Borussia Dortmund.

It’s suggested that the Italian giants were ready to offer €60m to Dortmund, while a €7.5m-a-season contract was on the table for the Gabon international. However, PSG will easily surpass those figures, and it’s claimed that Alvaro Morata is now the top choice.

With experience of playing in Italy previously with Juventus, combined with the fact that he would likely command a lesser fee and is currently searching for a prominent role at a top European club, the pieces may well fit together this summer for the Spaniard to find himself at the San Siro.