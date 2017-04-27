Manchester City and Chelsea taste defeat in pursuit of £17.7M Bayern Munich winger

Bayern Munich today announced that they have taken up their option to sign Kingsley Coman on a permanent basis from Juventus.

Coman has spent two years on loan at the Allianz, showcasing his supreme ability and emerging as one of the most exciting young players in the world. It was only a matter of time before Bayern made their move to ensure he sticks around beyond the current campaign.

According to Calciomercato, Bayern’s gain is Chelsea and Manchester City’s pain. The Italian outlet believe that the two Premier League heavyweights were waiting in the wings in case Bayern opted against signing Coman permanently.

Calciomercato report that Bayern have paid just £17.7million to securing Coman’s services, which was surely a no-brainer for the club’s hierarchy.

Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola will now have to look elsewhere in their pursuits of offensive reinforcements. Bayern, on the other hand, could well have a world-beater running their channels for over a decade.